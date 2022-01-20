Bitter cold the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds early and bitter cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens this morning. Highs will only in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the mid 30s Saturday to around 40 Sunday and lows in the teens to mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will warm close to 50 on Monday with sunshine but then drop back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix is possible Tuesday but it will remain cold the rest of the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

