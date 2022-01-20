Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bitter cold the next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds early and bitter cold with wind chills in the single digits and teens this morning. Highs will only in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and frigid with overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the mid 30s Saturday to around 40 Sunday and lows in the teens to mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will warm close to 50 on Monday with sunshine but then drop back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday with clouds. A brief shower or wintry mix is possible Tuesday but it will remain cold the rest of the week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Prosecutors could seek death penalty in Young Dolph murder case
Historic downtown building to be revitalized
Company chosen to revitalize historic building in downtown Memphis

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a windy and bitterly cold pattern to end the week
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 19, 2022
Futurecast GRAF
Light wintry mix possible followed by a blast of arctic air
Memphis Animal Shelter
Dog fosters needed as Memphis Animal Shelter nears capacity ahead of cold temps