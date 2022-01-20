Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Baby hit in face with stray bullet in NYC

Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two...
Police say a man with a gun chased another man down the street in the Bronx and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl, who was in a parked car with her mother.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - A baby girl just days away from turning 1 is in critical condition after being caught in crossfire while in a parked car in New York City.

The New York Police Department said just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronx, a man with a gun chased another man down the street and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck the 11-month-old girl in her left cheek.

The baby and her mother were waiting inside a parked car while the child’s father was inside a grocery store.

Her mother called 911, and an ambulance quickly arrived to take them to the hospital. The baby is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Officers are still investigating the incident. There’s no word on any suspects or arrests.

The shooting is just the latest example of rising crime in New York City during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
2 possible suspects in custody after 3 teens injured in Memphis shooting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business

Latest News

Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Memphis shopping center files lawsuit against city, SCS
Opening date announced for Concourse B at Memphis International Airport
Opening date announced for Concourse B at Memphis International Airport
Authorities say a 15-year-old student died at a hospital after two people fired into a van at a...
Student dies after 2 shoot into school van at dismissal time