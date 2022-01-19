Your First Alert to our next round of rain and plummeting temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain to the area followed by falling temperatures. A brief period of sleet or snow is possible as precipitation ends Wednesday evening, but no accumulation is expected.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH shifting North by late afternoon, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and COLD with a gusty North wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low 20s along with wind chills in the single digits.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cold with highs near 30, wind chills in the mid teens, and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid thirties and overnight lows again near 20.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.