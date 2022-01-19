Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Xavier Cullens returns for UofM football defense

Xavier Cullens
Xavier Cullens(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New University of Memphis Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes will have one of the Tigers Top Defenders returning for a fifth season at the UofM.

Linebacker Xavier “Zay” Cullens is taking advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility rule to allow players an extra year due to the pandemic. 

Cullens, No. 8 here, led Memphis with 8.5 tackles for loss last season. He also had two sacks and an interception, finishing fourth overall in tackles with 70.

Cullens joins two other holdovers in safeties Quindell Johnson and Rodney Owens to give the defense experienced playmakers.  

The Tigers go 50-50 in the latest transfer news, with defensive lineman KaJuan Robinson entering the portal to leave Memphis, and offensive lineman Ira Henry transferring in from Florida State.

