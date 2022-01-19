Vols-Razorbacks win in SEC night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night was SEC night for college basketball and we’ve got a couple of matchups for you involving Mid-South schools.

We start at Memorial Gym in Nashville where the Vanderbilt Commodores try to put a bad check on No. 24 Tennessee’s Tournament resume.

This game was a physical rock fight with both teams getting a little bit more extracurricular activity in on the other. Late in the game, some pushing and shoving resulted in four technical fouls - two on each team. Memphian Kennedy Chandler helped rescue the Vols from the morass.

With a three-point play on the drive, the Vols Go won with a final score of 68-60.

In Fayetteville at Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas, the Razorbacks have been up and down this season, starting the year ranked top 15, but now out of the polls, taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks who come in 10-6. Devin Carter for South Carolina has it all. He worked in the first half with 14 points as the Gamecocks took a 7-point lead into the break at 40-33.

But the Razorbacks came out rolling in the second half. Arkansas went on a 12-1 run and never looked back. Hogs beat the Gamecocks with a final score of 75-59.

In Oxford, Missouri beat Ole Miss 78-63. Rebels fall to 9-8 on the season.

