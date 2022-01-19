Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Vols-Razorbacks win in SEC night

Vols-Razorbacks win in SEC night
Vols-Razorbacks win in SEC night(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night was SEC night for college basketball and we’ve got a couple of matchups for you involving Mid-South schools.

 We start at Memorial Gym in Nashville where the Vanderbilt Commodores try to put a bad check on No. 24 Tennessee’s Tournament resume.

This game was a physical rock fight with both teams getting a little bit more extracurricular activity in on the other. Late in the game, some pushing and shoving resulted in four technical fouls - two on each team.   Memphian Kennedy Chandler helped rescue the Vols from the morass.  

With a three-point play on the drive, the Vols Go won with a final score of 68-60.  

In Fayetteville at Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas, the Razorbacks have been up and down this season, starting the year ranked top 15, but now out of the polls, taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks who come in 10-6. Devin Carter for South Carolina has it all. He worked in the first half with 14 points as the Gamecocks took a 7-point lead into the break at 40-33.  

But the Razorbacks came out rolling in the second half. Arkansas went on a 12-1 run and never looked back. Hogs beat the Gamecocks with a final score of 75-59.  

In Oxford, Missouri beat Ole Miss 78-63. Rebels fall to 9-8 on the season.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

Tigers baseball coach to retire
Tigers baseball coach to retire
Tigers Henigan named Freshman All-American
Grizzlies hammer Bulls in MLK Day celebration game
Grizzlies hammer Bulls in MLK Day celebration game
Grizzlies hammer Bulls in MLK Day celebration game
Grizzlies hammer Bulls in MLK Day celebration game