Tigers baseball coach to retire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2022 will be the last campaign for Memphis Tigers baseball coach Daron Schoenrock.

Schoenrock announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of the season after serving as the Tigers head coach since 2005.

During his tenure, the University of Memphis (UofM) racked up 437 wins, second only to Tigers Hall of Famer Bobby Kilpatrick. Schoenrock’s Tigers made the NCAA Regionals in 2007. He was named Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2013.

Coach Rock has been a college baseball bench boss for 36 years, including 18 at the Memphis Helm. The Tigers open their season Feb. 18 against Valparaiso at FedExPark on the UofM South Campus.

