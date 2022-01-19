Advertise with Us
Tennessee National Guard assists in Great Smoky Mountains helicopter rescue

Responders managed to help a stranded hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park received help from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Tennessee Army National Guard (TANG) to help a stranded hiker Tuesday.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m., reporting that a hiker, identified as Andrew Burtzloff, a 28-year-old from San Diego, had become disoriented and lost while hiking along the Appalachian Trail due to heavy snow, according to a report from the park.

Officials used cell phone data to locate Burtzloff and flew a helicopter to his location around 10 a.m.

“The data indicated that he was well off trail, in a ravine, and deep within the park’s backcountry near Gregory Bald. Burtzloff reported being wet, cold, and had signs and symptoms of hypothermia,” the report said.

Responders made it to Burtzloff around 10:15 a.m. and were forced to lower two medics to the hiker since the helicopter could not land in the heavily wooded area.

“The park has a long-standing partnership with these agencies that enables us to work together to complete complex search and rescue operations in extremely hazardous environments such as this,” Tennessee District Ranger Jared St. Clair said. “We are appreciative of their dedication in helping us reach those in need.”

After retrieving Burtzloff, he was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

