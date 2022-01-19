Advertise with Us
Shelby County commissioners will hear resolution to buy at-home COVID-19 test kits

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Board of Commissioners is trying to help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing in the area.

A special committee will meet Wednesday to improve access to testing.

They will meet on a resolution to buy at-home testing kits for people who live in Shelby County.

The resolution is sponsored by Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner.

Action News 5 will keep you updated on this meeting on air and online.

RELATED | Government launches website to offer free COVID-19 tests

