Shelby County commissioners will hear resolution to buy at-home COVID-19 test kits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Board of Commissioners is trying to help meet the high demand for COVID-19 testing in the area.

A special committee will meet Wednesday to improve access to testing.

They will meet on a resolution to buy at-home testing kits for people who live in Shelby County.

The resolution is sponsored by Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner.

