Periods of rain today followed by a major cold blast tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through today with periods of rain and a few storms. It may end as a brief wintry mix between 7 and 11 PM, but we are not expecting any major travel impacts. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s early in the day with falling temperatures by sunset. Winds will turn north at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: A brief wintry mix or flurries early. It will remain mostly cloudy and windy with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chill readings will drop into the single digits and teens.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy early and cold with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s and overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

