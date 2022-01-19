Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Periods of rain today followed by a major cold blast tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through today with periods of rain and a few storms. It may end as a brief wintry mix between 7 and 11 PM, but we are not expecting any major travel impacts. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s early in the day with falling temperatures by sunset. Winds will turn north at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: A brief wintry mix or flurries early. It will remain mostly cloudy and windy with overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chill readings will drop into the single digits and teens.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy early and cold with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s and overnight lows in the teens to near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Erik White charged in fatal crash
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal crash

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to our next round of rain and plummeting temperatures
Tuesday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 18, 2022
Rain and a brief wintry mix Wednesday followed by colder temps
Clouds increasing this evening followed by rain tomorrow