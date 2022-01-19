Periods of rain & a light mix possible for some followed by a blast of arctic air

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South today bringing rain to the area followed by falling temperatures. A brief period of sleet or snow is possible as precipitation ends Wednesday evening, mostly along and north of I-40. Little to no accumulation is expected. However, there could be a few slick spots on the roads tonight & Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH shifting North by late afternoon, and high temperatures in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and COLD with a gusty North wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low 20s along with wind chills in the single digits.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy and very cold & windy with highs only in the low 30s. Wind chills will be in the mid teens. Overnight lows will fall near 20.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid thirties and overnight lows again near 20. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

