Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Memphis

Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Memphis
Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Memphis(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect wanted for murder in Pennsylvania was captured in Memphis Tuesday.

Santonio Malone, 36, had an arrest warrant for first-degree murder out of Schuykill County, Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a man was found shot to death in Mahanoy City borough. A second victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was able to develop information that Malone was in the Memphis area. Malone was located at a residence in the 1600 block of Gregory in Memphis. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

Mid-South organization looks to help families file for tax season
Mid-South organization looks to help families file for tax season
Free COVID tests website launches
Government launches website to offer free COVID-19 tests
Free COVID tests website launches
Government launches website to offer free COVID-19 tests
New data shows drag racing, street racing getting worse in Shelby Co.
New data shows drag racing, street racing getting worse in Shelby Co.