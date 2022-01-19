Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect wanted for murder in Pennsylvania was captured in Memphis Tuesday.

Santonio Malone, 36, had an arrest warrant for first-degree murder out of Schuykill County, Pennsylvania.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a man was found shot to death in Mahanoy City borough. A second victim was found shot at the scene and transported to a hospital.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was able to develop information that Malone was in the Memphis area. Malone was located at a residence in the 1600 block of Gregory in Memphis. He was taken into custody without incident.

