NFL legend weighs in on Super Bowl LVI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has yet to be determined who will be going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13.

NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Irvin joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about the season and who he thinks will make it to the big game.

“Yeah, right now I’m liking what I see in Green Bay and Kansas City and I think it’s a match we’ve all been looking forward to having for a while,” Irvin said.

Irvin also talked about the time he has spent in Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

