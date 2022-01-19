Advertise with Us
NFL legend weighs in on Super Bowl LVI

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has yet to be determined who will be going head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13.

NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Irvin joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about the season and who he thinks will make it to the big game.

“Yeah, right now I’m liking what I see in Green Bay and Kansas City and I think it’s a match we’ve all been looking forward to having for a while,” Irvin said.

Irvin also talked about the time he has spent in Memphis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

