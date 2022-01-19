New year, new zoo babies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has announced the arrival of its two newest babies, a dik-dik and a bongo.

The zoo says that first came a female dik-dik named Hinata and she was born just before ringing in the new year. Translated, her name means sunny place.

Hinata and her mother will not be on exhibit until warmer weather in the spring or summer.

The second zoo baby is a male bongo named Zito, which means clumsy, that was the first baby born at the Memphis Zoo in 2022.

Following some difficulties after his birth, Zito was bottle fed by zookeepers for the first week to ensure his survival. He has since been reintroduced to his mother and staff will supplement him as necessary.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.