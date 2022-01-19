Advertise with Us
Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen

Memphis shooting leaves multiple people injured, including teen
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Several people were injured in a shooting in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to the shooting at the Balmoral Shopping Center at Ridgeway and Quince shortly before 3 p.m.

Police say one male and one female were transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. A 16-year-old boy was also transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Both males are in critical condition. The female is non-critical.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

