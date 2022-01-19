MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Amazon worker of a delivery truck in Memphis.

The incident happened Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Alpena. The victim says he was delivering packages when he was approached by an unknown male suspect who robbed him of the truck. The suspect fled the scene in the Amazon truck.

The truck has been recovered, but prior to exiting the truck, the suspect took several packages.

The suspect is described as 6′3,” weighing 203 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie and black and white tennis shoes. He also had on a chain with a pendant.

Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck (Source: Memphis Police Department)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.