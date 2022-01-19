Advertise with Us
Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck

Memphis Amazon employee robbed of delivery truck(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect who robbed an Amazon worker of a delivery truck in Memphis.

The incident happened Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Alpena. The victim says he was delivering packages when he was approached by an unknown male suspect who robbed him of the truck. The suspect fled the scene in the Amazon truck.

The truck has been recovered, but prior to exiting the truck, the suspect took several packages.

The suspect is described as 6′3,” weighing 203 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie and black and white tennis shoes. He also had on a chain with a pendant.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

