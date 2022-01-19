Man accused of killing roommate at North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of his roommate at a North Memphis rooming house.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived at a shooting call on Pearce Street, Drewshon Richardson told them he found his roommate unresponsive. The victim was reportedly slumped over in a chair with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness on the scene told officers he heard Richardson and the victim arguing over keys before the gunshot was fired.

The affidavit says the witness heard Richardson say, “he wouldn’t give me the keys so I killed him!”

The keys were found to be to a 1994 Pontiac Fiero given to the victim by Richardson’s mother. The victim was said to be the only person authorized to have the keys.

Records show Richardson is being held at 201 Poplar with a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.