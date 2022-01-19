Men suspected in Young Dolph’s murder in court
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The men accused of killing Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery are due in court Wednesday morning.
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are both appearing before a judge for jail arraignments.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.