Men suspected in Young Dolph’s murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The men accused of killing Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery are due in court Wednesday morning.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are both appearing before a judge for jail arraignments.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.