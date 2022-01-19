Arrest made after off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot outside of his home

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while heading to work Monday morning.

Anthony Carpenter, 42, is charged with attempted murder. Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County.

Authorities say no motive for the shooting has been determined. They say Carpenter has previous convictions for several crimes, including homicide.

The lieutenant was shot as he was backing out of the driveway of his Olive Branch Home. He is expected to be okay.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooter stopped at the victim’s driveway in a car and blocked him in as he was backing out of his driveway. Shots were fired. The victim was able to drive into a nearby field and get away.

The lieutenant’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.