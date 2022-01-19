Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arrest made after off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot outside of his home

Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a Memphis police lieutenant was ambushed while heading to work Monday morning.

Anthony Carpenter, 42, is charged with attempted murder. Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County.

Authorities say no motive for the shooting has been determined. They say Carpenter has previous convictions for several crimes, including homicide.

The lieutenant was shot as he was backing out of the driveway of his Olive Branch Home. He is expected to be okay.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the shooter stopped at the victim’s driveway in a car and blocked him in as he was backing out of his driveway. Shots were fired. The victim was able to drive into a nearby field and get away.

The lieutenant’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

New redistricting plan splits Tipton County into two congressional districts
New redistricting plan splits Tipton County into two congressional districts
New congressional redistricting plan splits Tipton County in half.
New redistricting plan splits Tipton County into two congressional districts
Omicron surge impacting essential services in rural communities
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19