Light wintry mix possible followed by a blast of arctic air

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are tracking a system that will bring periods of rain through this evening.

System to track across the Mid-South bringing rain and a brief wintry mix
System to track across the Mid-South bringing rain and a brief wintry mix(WMC First Alert Weather)

Rain will push out this evening for most areas but there could be a brief mix for a few areas.

GRAF Model showing rain moving out of the Mid-South
GRAF Model showing rain moving out of the Mid-South(WMC First Alert Weather)

Arctic air will move in tonight and there could be a few brief pockets of a wintry mix that could include rain, sleet, and snow. Little to no accumulation expected but there could be a few slick spots on roads and bridges and overpasses.

GRAF showing light wintry mix
GRAF showing light wintry mix(WMC First Alert Weather)

As temperatures continue to drop closer to midnight we could see a brief change over to flurries or to a light snow shower in spots but whatever we see in the way of wintry weather will be brief.

Futurecast GRAF
Futurecast GRAF(WMC First Alert Weather)

On Thursday it will be brutally cold with wind chills in the single digits to start the day and win chills in the teens by afternoon. High temperatures will stay mainly below freezing for the Mid-South so even by afternoon wind chills will be in the 20s.

Wind Chill for Thursday morning and afternoon
Wind Chill for Thursday morning and afternoon(WMC First Alert Weather)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

