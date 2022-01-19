Grizzlies missing Bane for game vs Bucks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies, will be without a couple of key players when they travel to the NBA World Champion Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday and they could be out for a while thanks to COVID-19.

Starting shooting guard Desmond Bane will miss Wednesday’s game due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Bane has been one of the hottest shooters in the NBA.

In his last 10 games, he’s hit a torrid 47.6% from three-point land, while scoring almost 20 points a game.

In 20 road games this season he’s averaging 20.6 points and is a legitimate candidate for NBA Most Improved Player.

Also in the protocols is backup forward Kyle Anderson, along with reserve forward Killian Tillie.

Dillon Brooks continues to mend from a badly sprained ankle.

The Griz one game up on Houston for third in the NBA West, and just a game and a half behind Utah for second.

