Government launches website to offer free COVID-19 tests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new government website launched one day early for Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests.

At-home rapid tests are in high demand, but Americans have struggled to find and purchase kits.

Now, folks will be able to order testing online through a portal created by the federal government. People can head to covidtests.gov where they will be able to order free at-home tests.

Each household can order up to four tests.

The Biden Administration also says there are plans to launch a call line for those who are unable to use the government’s website.

People will not need to give credit card information to order a test. They will only need to provide a name and residential address.

For those choosing to purchase tests instead of using the government’s free option, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that fake tests are popping up online.

The FTC encourages consumers to check if the tests they purchase are approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The Biden Administration has purchased 500 million tests be sent out to Americans, and plans are in motion to purchase a million more.

After ordering through the government’s online portal, people can expect to receive their COVID-19 at-home tests through the U.S. postal service within 7 to 12 days.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

