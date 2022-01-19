Fourth Street to be renamed in honor of Ida B. Wells

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council voted to rename Fourth Street between Union Avenue and E.H. Crump Boulevard as Ida B. Wells-Barnett Street.

This portion of the road goes past the new bronze statue of Wells and First Baptist Church, the site of the Memphis Free Speech and Headlight, Wells’ newspaper.

