Fourth Street to be renamed in honor of Ida B. Wells(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council voted to rename Fourth Street between Union Avenue and E.H. Crump Boulevard as Ida B. Wells-Barnett Street.

This portion of the road goes past the new bronze statue of Wells and First Baptist Church, the site of the Memphis Free Speech and Headlight, Wells’ newspaper.

