Ethics committee finds probable cause for removal of Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson is preparing to defend her position in the legislature after an ethics committee found probable cause for her removal.

“The Senate Ethics Committee found probable cause for the removal of Senator Katrina Robinson as a member of the Senate,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally regarding the upcoming hearing.

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting is for the committee to further discuss the charges against her and her criminal conviction, allow her to present a defense, and to decide whether to issue a formal recommendation to the full Senate on the matter.

The Shelby County Legislative Democratic Caucus released the following letter of support for Robinson.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.