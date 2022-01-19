Advertise with Us
Endangered woman may have walked away from care home in Memphis

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are asking you to be on the lookout for a woman who may be in danger.

Tonya Dowdy is believed to have walked away from her care home on Sutton Street Monday.

Police say she has a mental disorder and needs her medication. If you have seen Dowdy, contact police Memphis police.

