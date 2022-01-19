Dog fosters needed as Memphis Animal Shelter nears capacity ahead of cold temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Frigid temps are coming and the dog kennels at the Memphis Animal Shelter are at capacity.

MAS is looking for dog fosters to make room for incoming dogs ahead of the cold temperatures the Mid-south is expected to get Wednesday night.

MAS says they are getting a spike because of citizens are reporting dogs in the cold without shelter.

You can fill out MAS’s dog foster application here.

If you’ve fostered with MAS before, you can come to the shelter anytime during their visiting hours from 12 p.m to 4 p.m.

Click here to see available pets!

