Company chosen to revitalize historic building in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Memphis Commission is one step closer to revitalizing a historic building on North Main Street.

The DMC has been working to redevelop the building at 100 North Main Street for years now.

It purchased the property last year and requested bids. Now the DMC will announce which company has been chosen.

Eleven parties were in the race for revitalizing the historic building. It has been vacant for going on seven years, but the DMC Vice President of Planning and Development, Brett Roler says the committee didn’t want to tear it down.

“Bringing this building back is going to signal to the market that we are not willing to tolerate long-term blight and vacancy,” said Roler.

The scope of the project requires work within the near-2-acre block between 2nd St., Adams Ave., Main St. and Jefferson Ave.

The DMC is expected to announce the winning bid Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be sharing updates online and on air.

