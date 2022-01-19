Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Company chosen to revitalize historic building in downtown Memphis

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Downtown Memphis Commission is one step closer to revitalizing a historic building on North Main Street.

The DMC has been working to redevelop the building at 100 North Main Street for years now.

It purchased the property last year and requested bids. Now the DMC will announce which company has been chosen.

Eleven parties were in the race for revitalizing the historic building. It has been vacant for going on seven years, but the DMC Vice President of Planning and Development, Brett Roler says the committee didn’t want to tear it down.

“Bringing this building back is going to signal to the market that we are not willing to tolerate long-term blight and vacancy,” said Roler.

The scope of the project requires work within the near-2-acre block between 2nd St., Adams Ave., Main St. and Jefferson Ave.

The DMC is expected to announce the winning bid Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be sharing updates online and on air.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Memphis police lieutenant
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Erik White charged in fatal crash
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal crash

Latest News

Omicron surge impacting essential services in rural communities
Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Show horse missing after Agricenter’s Battle in the Saddle competition
The great resignation adds to shortage in healthcare workers
The great resignation adds to shortage in healthcare workers
The great resignation adds to shortage in healthcare workers