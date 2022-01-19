Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talk about 2022 food festivals

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several food festivals to mark on your calendar for 2022.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and the Commercial Appeal’s Jennifer Chandler got together at the Digital Desk to talk about some of the top Memphis food festivals to look forward to this year from the Craft Food & Wine Festival to the Grind City Coffee Expo.

Watch their interview now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

