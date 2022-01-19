City of Memphis opening warming center ahead of blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will open a warming center Wednesday night to help those in need get through the blast of cold weather expected to hit the Bluff City.

It will be at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road and will be open from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who wishes to go to the warming center will be required to take a COVID-19 test and remain socially distanced. Masking is strongly encouraged.

If you are looking for an overnight shelter or transportation, here’s a couple of resources available:

Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Ave. | 901-526-8403

Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Ave. | 901-529-4545

Office of Emergency Management | 901-297-1680 (transportation)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.