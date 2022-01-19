Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City of Memphis opening warming center ahead of blast of cold weather

(Source: CCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will open a warming center Wednesday night to help those in need get through the blast of cold weather expected to hit the Bluff City.

It will be at the Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road and will be open from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone who wishes to go to the warming center will be required to take a COVID-19 test and remain socially distanced. Masking is strongly encouraged.

If you are looking for an overnight shelter or transportation, here’s a couple of resources available:

  • Memphis Union Mission | 383 Poplar Ave. | 901-526-8403
  • Salvation Army | 696 Jackson Ave. | 901-529-4545
  • Office of Emergency Management | 901-297-1680 (transportation)

