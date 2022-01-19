Best Life: Thyroid Awareness Month

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – January is Thyroid Awareness Month. Your thyroid is a small gland in your neck that plays a big role in helping your body work right. It produces a hormone that influences every cell, tissue, and organ.

Millions of Americans experience thyroid disorders, but up to 60% of them don’t even know it.

“One of the most common complaints I get from women is that they are fatigued, they’re overweight, that they can’t concentrate and it’s all because of their thyroid,” said Jane Sadler, MD, Family Physician.

Hyperthyroidism refers to an overactive thyroid. While hypothyroidism is a thyroid that isn’t active enough. They can cause classic symptoms, such as weight loss or weight gain, nervousness, or fatigue and feeling hot or cold. But there are also some secret signs to watch out for.

Mood changes, like depression or anxiety, can sometimes be the first sign of a thyroid problem. Brain fog or trouble remembering things may signal hypothyroidism.

In women, periods that are light, heavy, or irregular can all be symptoms of a thyroid disorder. A puffy face or blurry vision can also be indicators. So can constipation or diarrhea. And if your food tastes different, you might want to get your thyroid checked out.

“It can be a critical disease and so, it’s important for people to seek out routine care,” said Sadler.

Women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems. Most thyroid diseases are life-long conditions that can be managed with medical attention.

