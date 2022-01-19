1 dead in overnight crash on N. Hollywood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found a person dead overnight while responding to a single-car crash.

Officers say the person died on the scene.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Blue Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

At 3:00 am this morning, officers responded to a one vehicle crash at Hollywood & Blue. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 19, 2022

