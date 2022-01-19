1 dead in overnight crash on N. Hollywood
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police found a person dead overnight while responding to a single-car crash.
Officers say the person died on the scene.
It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of North Hollywood Street and Blue Road.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.