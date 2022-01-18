Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Young Dolph murder suspects to appear in court today

By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two of the suspects accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph will stand before a judge Tuesday morning. It will mark their second court appearance since being captured after a nationwide manhunt.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was the first to appear in court after being arrested last week. He now sits at 201 poplars without bond.

Smith faces several charges including:

  • First-degree murder
  • Attempted first-degree murder (for shooting at Young Dolph’s brother who was with the rapper when he was killed)
  • Being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony
  • Theft over $10,000

Justin Johnson, 23, also faces several charges, including ones for violating terms of a prior conviction from years ago. Johnson was in court this past Friday for a charge of failure of a Tennessee sexual offender to timely report or register.

In 2015, Johnson was convicted of aggravated rape and is required to report every March, June, September and December to MPD. He did not report to MPD in December 2021 and is in violation of the sex offender tracking and verification act of 2004.

RELATED | Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime

Johnson and Smith will appear in court for jail arraignments Tuesday. Johnson also has another appearance related to the sex offender violation. We will keep you updated on court proceedings as they unfold.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman

Latest News

Mid-South organization looks to help families file for tax season
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson in court for sex offender violation
Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead
Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead
Memphis police warn of the danger of leaving unattended vehicles running
Memphis police warn of the danger of leaving unattended vehicles running