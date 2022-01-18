Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two upcoming events to put on your calendar. Comedian and actor Chris Tucker will in Memphis January 27 for a special comedy show at New Salem Baptist Church. General admission is $50, but VIP tickets are also available for $75.

Telisa also talked about the Memphis Shrine Circus that will take place at the Agricenter Showplace Arena February 17th -20th.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

