Warrant issued for suspect in fatal crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of a fatal crash.

Erik White is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, “aggravated assault to wit motor vehicle,” reckless driving and failure to exercise due care.

Police released preliminary information the day after the crash. They say it happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Delano and Overton Crossing. It was a two-vehicle crash that left two adults dead and two children critically injured in the hospital, according to Memphis Police Department.

At 11:20pm last night, officers responded to a two vehicle crash at Delano & Overton Crossing. Two adults were pronounced deceased on the scene and two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur critical. One person in custody. Charges pending. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2022

MPD also said there was one person in custody and charges were pending but did not identify the person.

If you have details on White’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The crash is still under investigation.

