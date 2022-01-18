Advertise with Us
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal crash

Erik White charged in fatal crash
Erik White charged in fatal crash(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a warrant for the arrest of a man suspected of a fatal crash.

Erik White is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, “aggravated assault to wit motor vehicle,” reckless driving and failure to exercise due care.

Police released preliminary information the day after the crash. They say it happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Delano and Overton Crossing. It was a two-vehicle crash that left two adults dead and two children critically injured in the hospital, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD also said there was one person in custody and charges were pending but did not identify the person.

If you have details on White’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

