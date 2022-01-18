Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Updated redistricting map splits Tipton County into 2 congressional districts

Tennessee redistricting map splits Tipton County
Tennessee redistricting map splits Tipton County(Action News 5)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Redistricting continues to dominate the debate before the Tennessee General Assembly. On Tuesday, lawmakers announced a major update to their congressional redistricting map that was initially unveiled last week.

We told you about the plan to combine all of Tipton County with Memphis and make that part of one congressional district represented by Congressman Steve Cohen but on Tuesday morning, Tennessee Senate Republicans announced a major change to that plan.

Their new map would split Tipton County into two congressional districts.

Part of Tipton County would remain in Congressman David Kustoff’s district.

The other part would become part of Cohen’s district.

Again, this differs from the plan they announced last week, which made a lot of people upset.

But even this new plan is not enough for some.

Later on Action News 5 we’ll share the concerns, tell you when we could see a final vote and show you why supporters say it’s better to split counties into multiple congressional districts.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Search for home continues for Buddy the dog
Search for home continues for Buddy the dog

Latest News

Waiting on SCOTUS to hand down ruling on Mississippi’s abortion case
Mississippi medical cannabis act passes the state senate
Medical Cannabis Act passes MS Senate, heads for House
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine and testing requirement for large businesses
A bill legalizing medical marijuana is one step closer to being approved after passing the...
Medical marijuana bill passes Senate, goes to the House for consideration