Updated redistricting map splits Tipton County into 2 congressional districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Redistricting continues to dominate the debate before the Tennessee General Assembly. On Tuesday, lawmakers announced a major update to their congressional redistricting map that was initially unveiled last week.

We told you about the plan to combine all of Tipton County with Memphis and make that part of one congressional district represented by Congressman Steve Cohen but on Tuesday morning, Tennessee Senate Republicans announced a major change to that plan.

Their new map would split Tipton County into two congressional districts.

Part of Tipton County would remain in Congressman David Kustoff’s district.

The other part would become part of Cohen’s district.

Again, this differs from the plan they announced last week, which made a lot of people upset.

But even this new plan is not enough for some.

Later on Action News 5 we’ll share the concerns, tell you when we could see a final vote and show you why supporters say it’s better to split counties into multiple congressional districts.

