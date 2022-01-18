Advertise with Us
Tigers Henigan named Freshman All-American

(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We all believed it watching him play, now it’s official.

Memphis Tigers Quarterback Seth Henigan is a Freshman All-American.

Henigan was named to the prestigious team by the Football Writers Association of America. He pressed into the starting role after Arizona Transfer Grant Gunnell was injured in fall camp. Henigan took the ball and ran, or should we say threw it, 3,322 yards, which is most for a freshman in Tigers history, with 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. His numbers top 10 nationally for any classification.

Also, Linebacker Zay Cullens says he is returning for a fifth year at the University of Memphis.

He gets the extra season the NCAA granted all players who played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

