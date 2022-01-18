Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in Memphis for stealing over $30,000 worth of designer eyeglasses.

The incident happened Jan. 17 at Eyewear Gallery on Perkins Extended.

Four male suspects broke into the business and stole various pairs of Gucci, Chanel, Ray-Ban, and Tom-Ford eyeglasses. The total value of the stolen merchandise is approximately $32,216.

Memphis police say two suspects entered the business and the other two stood outside and acted as lookouts. Police say the suspects were occupying two dark-colored Infinities and fled the scene southbound on Perkins.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

