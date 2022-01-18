Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business

Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business
Suspects wanted after more than $30K in designer eyeglasses stolen from Memphis business(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in Memphis for stealing over $30,000 worth of designer eyeglasses.

The incident happened Jan. 17 at Eyewear Gallery on Perkins Extended.

Four male suspects broke into the business and stole various pairs of Gucci, Chanel, Ray-Ban, and Tom-Ford eyeglasses. The total value of the stolen merchandise is approximately $32,216.

Memphis police say two suspects entered the business and the other two stood outside and acted as lookouts. Police say the suspects were occupying two dark-colored Infinities and fled the scene southbound on Perkins.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies
American Deli in Memphis targeted during robbery; suspects connected to other robberies
Evelyn the palomino quarter horse
Show horse missing after Agricenter’s Battle in the Saddle competition
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital marks its 50th heart transplant