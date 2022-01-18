Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead

Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead
Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in a Saturday morning shooting in Memphis.

Memphis police say Christian Pitts fatally shot a woman early Saturday morning on Winchester Road.

According to the affidavit, the victim was found dead underneath a white pickup truck. A witness called police after the shooting with information about the suspect, which led to Pitts’ arrest.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic gun during the arrest as well.

Police say Pitts told them he blacked out while fighting the victim, after discovering her under his vehicle.

Pitts is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
36-year-old killed in overnight single vehicle crash
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather moved through the Mid-South early Sunday morning
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

COVID testing
Shelby County Schools offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff
National Civil Rights Museum to honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
National Civil Rights Museum to honor life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Omicron surge may be peaking in Shelby County
Omicron surge may be peaking in Shelby County
Memphis SCLC holds celebration of life for MLK
Memphis SCLC holds celebration of life for MLK