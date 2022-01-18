Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made in a Saturday morning shooting in Memphis.
Memphis police say Christian Pitts fatally shot a woman early Saturday morning on Winchester Road.
According to the affidavit, the victim was found dead underneath a white pickup truck. A witness called police after the shooting with information about the suspect, which led to Pitts’ arrest.
Officers recovered a semi-automatic gun during the arrest as well.
Police say Pitts told them he blacked out while fighting the victim, after discovering her under his vehicle.
Pitts is now facing first-degree murder charges.
