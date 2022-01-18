Advertise with Us
Sunshine today will give way to mid-week rain and a big cold blast

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain clear with some pockets of freezing fog in west Tennessee through 7 AM. Expect plenty of sun this morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers by morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring rain by midday. Rain will be on and off through early evening. There could be a brief wintry mix on Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any travel impacts. Temperatures will still be in the mid 50s early Wednesday, but overnight lows will be in the low 20s as cold air arrives behind the front. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

