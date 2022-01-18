Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Show horse missing after Agricenter’s Battle in the Saddle competition

Evelyn the palomino quarter horse(Agricenter ShowPlace Arena)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Agricenter ShowPlace Arena is assisting in the search for a missing horse that attended the Battle in the Saddle competition on Saturday.

Three-year-old Evelyn, a palomino quarter horse, was last seen in her stall at 2:30am on Jan. 14 after competing in the show.

According to the incident report, a witness says he saw the horse roaming the barn hall and when he tried to catch her, she ran off.

The owners of Evelyn say the stall latch was closed and in good shape when they put Evelyn up for the night.

If you see Evelyn, you are asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s office at 901-222-5500. The Agricenter says to be cautious and do not approach Evelyn but to keep an eye out for potential dangers to the horse or others.

