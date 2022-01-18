Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff

COVID testing
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Tuesday, students and employees of Shelby County Schools can begin weekly testing for coronavirus.

The same service was provided last semester every other week.

Parents who completed a consent form last year are all set for their children to be tested in 2022, but those who did not must complete the form and register.

You can find the form here.

Poplar Healthcare will run the nasal swabs through its lab and send results on a weekly basis.

