Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police warn of the danger of leaving unattended vehicles running

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are pleading with Memphians to stop leaving vehicles unattended and running.

Police say last year, hundreds of vehicles were reported stolen with the keys left inside of them.

This year, one incident even had police racing against the clock to rescue children who had been left inside a running car. In 2021, Memphis police say 653 vehicles were stolen with the keys left inside of them.

They put out a message Monday, hoping to see a decrease in that number this year.

“We realize that temperatures are falling and it’s tempting to leave your car running or warming up before you drive, but please do not leave your vehicle running or unattended at any time,” said Memphis Police Lt. Col. Caroline Mason.

Instead, make sure you turn your car off. Take your belongings and keys with you. It could help you avoid becoming the victim of a crime.

On Dec. 31, Memphis police responded to a car theft on Gascony where a woman told police a man took her car with her 3-year-old and 6-week-old infant inside.

“Please, please stop leaving children in cars unattended. Stop leaving these cars running,” said Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and the children were safe.

Less than two weeks later, a 12-year-old and 2-year-old were abducted while sitting inside a running car.

Police say their mother left her car running while she was inside a home.

“These are loving, caring parents that are trying to do what’s best for their children, but when these cars are left running, these bad guys come in and take off,” said Crowe.

Leaving your car running unattended can also earn you a ticket from Memphis police.

Police say anyone caught leaving their vehicle running and unattended could be charged with unattended motor vehicles. According to the Memphis city court clerk’s website, the fine is about $63.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman
36-year-old killed in overnight single vehicle crash
36-year-old killed in overnight in single vehicle crash
Winter weather moves out of the Mid-South
Winter weather moved through the Mid-South early Sunday morning
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

MATA temporarily moves to Saturday schedule due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19
Renewed push for Congress to pass protection for voting rights
$20M grant to help preserve historically black churches
$20M grant to help preserve historically Black churches
COVID testing
Shelby County Schools offering free COVID-19 testing for students, staff