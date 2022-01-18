MATA temporarily moves to Saturday schedule due to staffing shortage caused by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MATA will temporarily move to a Saturday schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18.

MATA will temporarily reduce weekday services to a Saturday schedule for fixed-route bus and MATAplus.

The move comes amid a staffing shortage due to COVID-19.

To help plan travel, MATA will offer an early release of its’ new vehicle location system, MATA Tracker. Beginning Tuesday, the tracker will be available on matatransit.com. MATA Tracker provides real-time vehicle location data, including detours and occupancy information.

MATA plans to return to its regular weekday schedule Feb. 7.

