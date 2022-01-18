Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital marks its 50th heart transplant

(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major milestone has been reached at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for five years the heart transplant program has been saving lives.

The hospital marked its 50th heart transplant.

The child who received the 50th heart transplant is 17-year-old Ella Morrissey of Overland Park, Kansas. She was diagnosed with a genetic condition at age 10 when she passed out at school.

Ella was put on the transplant list Nov. 17 and 19 days later received a new heart.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

