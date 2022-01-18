Grizzlies hammer Bulls in MLK Day celebration game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s annual MLK Day matchup in Memphis featured two of the top contenders for the NBA crown in the Grizzlies and Bulls.

All the fireworks belong to the boys from Beale Street at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies hosted a block party for all with 14 erasures, Jeran Jackson, Jr. leading the way. There were five thunderous dunks by Brandon Clarke, Triple J, and even John Konchar. There were showstopping moves, like the 360 layup from the showstopper himself, Ja Morant. But, that wasn’t all that happened in the Griz 119-106 win over the Bulls.

After the Grizzlies loss Friday to the Dallas Mavericks that snapped their franchise-best 11-game winning streak, the team said they needed to get some rest. They needed to come back and get set to start a new streak, and they did just that, beating the best team in the East, the Chicago Bulls, in the MLK celebration game.

There was a moment in the fourth quarter that really showcased what the Grizzlies team is about, and that is team chemistry. Morant got caught up with Tony Bradley. Bradley was tripping him, and then pulled on his jersey. And you saw Stephen Adams pick up Bradley and basically carry him halfway across the court, basically showing that this team will fight for one another.

Morant’s reaction to Adams picking him up he said, “as he should.” He would do the same. That was how he was raised, Morant said.

“I ain’t going for none of that though,” said Morant “I don’t do none of that pushing and shoving either. I let whatever else after that happen. But yea, I can be out there on my own but, I’m pretty sure everybody sees who I be having. here. They be sitting courtside.

“It wasn’t weird,” Jackson added. “That’s like, you’re on our brother, now get off.”

Now, for the rest of the team, they kind of all made fun of it after the game. You could see them on the sidelines picking up one another and then there was a moment on the sidelines after the game with Jackson picking up Adams.

Here’s what Jeran had to say about that.

“You feel like you’re like seven,” Jackson said.“Like, you couldn’t believe he was really picking you up. You try to fight it, but you’re off the ground, so what are you going to do. You can’t, you can’t, do anything.”

The Grizzlies are back in the win column as they now go on a four-game road trip starting Wednesday at the Bucks.

