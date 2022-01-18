Advertise with Us
The great resignation adds to shortage in healthcare workers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A medical expert says healthcare workers and physicians are quitting at high volumes in what many are calling the “great resignation”.

Dr. Gail Gazelle, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard University, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why this this is happening.

“In healthcare, it’s almost like a rotating door with so many people leaving their jobs,” Dr. Gazelle said.” We’re in the midst of a major national nursing shortage and nurses can make much more by leaving their job and signing up to be a traveling nurse. At the same time, levels of burnout in physicians are high, especially given the added demands of the pandemic, and many physicians are moving to a different practice or, for some, simply throwing in the towel on the career they worked so hard to attain.”

Dr. Gazelle said many healthcare professionals are leaving to focus on their mental health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

