FedEx employees raises over $90,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wes Milligan’s 40th birthday in 2019, he pledged to raise $200,000 over the next 10 years, and he is well on his way raising more than $91,000 in 2021 alone.

Milligan joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas Tuesday at the digital desk to talk about why it has become his mission to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“When I was a journalist many years ago, I was asked to write a story on Alzheimer’s,” Milligan said. “And to be honest with you Andrew, I didn’t know much about the disease then. But then, you know, I was like I want to interview people who actually have the disease. The experience was heart wrenching. I mean, I was talking to a grandmother that was forgetting her granddaughter… a father who knew he was forgetting his daughter…and it was heart wrenching. And honestly, I just didn’t think it was fair and I didn’t have a charity of choice at the time. So, I decided to make the Alzheimer’s Association my charity of choice.”

Because of that experience, it’s become Milligan’s passion. In fact, he is now a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association.

