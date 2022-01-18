Clouds increasing this evening followed by rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -One more dry day today before a cold front arrives tomorrow and brings rain and the chance for a brief mix of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain will be possible Wednesday night. In the meantime, highs in the 50s this afternoon and upper 40s tonight, so not as cold.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and warmer with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and highs in the upper 50s. Winds South at 10-15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There could be a brief wintry mix on Wednesday night, but we are not expecting any travel impacts. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid with overnight lows in the low 20s as cold air arrives behind the front. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs only in the lower 30s and overnight lows near 20. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and lows near 20.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature dry but cold temperatures with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

