Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Tips for removing ear wax

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Are you one of those people who enjoy watching videos about cleaning out ears? Believe it or not, videos with the hashtag “#earwax” have amassed over 5 billion views on TikTok alone. And you may be surprised by the ways many people clean their ears. Consumer Reports’ experts put their ears to the ground to find out what the safest methods are for removing earwax.

CR saw high interest in the topic, looked into it, and found a wide range of products that made us wonder how a consumer should approach all this.

There’s candling, where a waxed fabric tube is inserted into the ear, and when it’s lit, the heat supposedly draws debris from inside the ear.

You can buy miniature scoops to clean out your ears; some even come equipped with a camera so you can view what’s happening on your phone.

Maybe you’ve seen the soft, drill-shaped devices that manufacturers say you can use to twist the wax out of your ear canal? Or the one that looks like a wire whisk?

Which one should you buy? Maybe none, according to an emergency room physician who does not recommend using any device to clear your ears.

As for candling, the Food and Drug Administration says to “stay away” and has warned consumers of the risk of burns or injury to the inner ear.

Do you really need to remove earwax? Doctors say it actually helps limit bacteria in your ears.

If you have hardened wax, or your body produces an unusual amount, you can use over-the-counter ear drops to soften it and make it easier to wash out. But most people don’t have to do anything at all.

Every time you chew and you move your jaw, this movement by itself expels the excess of earwax out of your ears. If you feel like there’s something in your outer canal, a light cloth should be more than enough, especially after taking a shower.

While we’re on the topic of earwax, CR advises cleaning the wax out of your listening devices, like earbuds, once a month. It will keep them less “gross,” and your headphones might actually last longer! Use a paper clip or soft toothbrush for the detail work.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
Tree falls, kills 76-year-old woman

Latest News

Mid-South organization looks to help families file for tax season
Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson arrested in Young Dolph's murder
Young Dolph murder suspects to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson to appear in court today
Young Dolph shooting suspect Justin Johnson in court for sex offender violation
Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead
Suspect arrested in Memphis shooting that left woman dead