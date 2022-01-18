Bottom Line: Tips for removing ear wax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Are you one of those people who enjoy watching videos about cleaning out ears? Believe it or not, videos with the hashtag “#earwax” have amassed over 5 billion views on TikTok alone. And you may be surprised by the ways many people clean their ears. Consumer Reports’ experts put their ears to the ground to find out what the safest methods are for removing earwax.

CR saw high interest in the topic, looked into it, and found a wide range of products that made us wonder how a consumer should approach all this.

There’s candling, where a waxed fabric tube is inserted into the ear, and when it’s lit, the heat supposedly draws debris from inside the ear.

You can buy miniature scoops to clean out your ears; some even come equipped with a camera so you can view what’s happening on your phone.

Maybe you’ve seen the soft, drill-shaped devices that manufacturers say you can use to twist the wax out of your ear canal? Or the one that looks like a wire whisk?

Which one should you buy? Maybe none, according to an emergency room physician who does not recommend using any device to clear your ears.

As for candling, the Food and Drug Administration says to “stay away” and has warned consumers of the risk of burns or injury to the inner ear.

Do you really need to remove earwax? Doctors say it actually helps limit bacteria in your ears.

If you have hardened wax, or your body produces an unusual amount, you can use over-the-counter ear drops to soften it and make it easier to wash out. But most people don’t have to do anything at all.

Every time you chew and you move your jaw, this movement by itself expels the excess of earwax out of your ears. If you feel like there’s something in your outer canal, a light cloth should be more than enough, especially after taking a shower.

While we’re on the topic of earwax, CR advises cleaning the wax out of your listening devices, like earbuds, once a month. It will keep them less “gross,” and your headphones might actually last longer! Use a paper clip or soft toothbrush for the detail work.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.