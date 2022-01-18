Bluff City Life: Thursday, 13 Jan
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Revitalizing Soulsville, USA
“Dream it, build it, grow it,” the Soulsville USA Neighborhoods Development District is dedicated to change, dedicated to creating a stronger Memphis, SOUTH Memphis that is.
Venecia Belser Kimbrow, Esq | Board Member for SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District (SNDD) | southmemphistif.org
Mocktail Recipes for Dry January
Widen your bartending skills and join us as we’re making mocktails!
5 New Year’s Resolutions for Pets
The top 5 resolutions to help our pets live the happiest and healthiest.
Dr. Sarah Wooten | Veterinary Expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance | pumpkin.care
Fitness Hats for National Hat Day
For National Hat Day see how how the right hat can help us stay active!
Jeff Medici | Founder of Fury Athletix | furyathletix.com
Small Batch Coffee Roasting
You can find small batch coffees throughout the 901! There’s specialties from Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea Emporium, but also J. Brooks Coffee Roasters, Ethnos Coffee Roasters and Vice and Virtue Coffee.
‘72 Volkswagen Brewery Bus Tour
The Taylor Tilton Show
Celebrating women who are coming together to thrive!
Tina Tilton & Christie Taylor | Co-Hosts of The Taylor Tilton Hour | Listen on Spotify
The Soul Patrol!
How you can help the South Memphis community, build, grow and get better.
Jeffrey Hines | Treasurer for SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District (SNDD) | southmemphistif.org
Gale Jones Carson | Vice President of Community & External Affairs for MLGW | mlgw.com
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.