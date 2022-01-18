Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Thursday, 13 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Revitalizing Soulsville, USA

“Dream it, build it, grow it,” the Soulsville USA Neighborhoods Development District is dedicated to change, dedicated to creating a stronger Memphis, SOUTH Memphis that is.

Venecia Belser Kimbrow, Esq | Board Member for SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District (SNDD) | southmemphistif.org

Mocktail Recipes for Dry January

Widen your bartending skills and join us as we’re making mocktails!

5 New Year’s Resolutions for Pets

The top 5 resolutions to help our pets live the happiest and healthiest.

Dr. Sarah Wooten | Veterinary Expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance | pumpkin.care

Fitness Hats for National Hat Day

For National Hat Day see how how the right hat can help us stay active!

Jeff Medici | Founder of Fury Athletix | furyathletix.com

Small Batch Coffee Roasting

You can find small batch coffees throughout the 901! There’s specialties from Dr. Bean’s Coffee & Tea Emporium, but also J. Brooks Coffee Roasters, Ethnos Coffee Roasters and Vice and Virtue Coffee.

‘72 Volkswagen Brewery Bus Tour

The Taylor Tilton Show

Celebrating women who are coming together to thrive!

Tina Tilton & Christie Taylor | Co-Hosts of The Taylor Tilton Hour | Listen on Spotify

The Soul Patrol!

How you can help the South Memphis community, build, grow and get better.

Jeffrey Hines | Treasurer for SoulsvilleUSA Neighborhoods Development District (SNDD) | southmemphistif.org

Gale Jones Carson | Vice President of Community & External Affairs for MLGW | mlgw.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot in ambush, sheriff’s office says
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
Ambushed: Off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot while heading to work
76-year-old woman dies after tree falls onto her car while driving
76-year-old woman killed by falling tree identified
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Bluff City Life Logo on Action News 5
Bluff City Life: Monday, 17 Jan
Memphis Armored Fight Club
Bluff City Life: Friday, 14 Jan
Holiday Décor & Pet Safety
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 16 Dec pt. 1 of 8
Pursuing Smarter Criminal Justice Policies
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 12 Jan