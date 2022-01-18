Bluff City Life: Monday, 17 Jan
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
The Making of Martin Luther King Jr Day
Dr. Kathlyn J. Kirkwood | Literary Activist & Author of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round: My story of the making of Martin Luther King Day” | kathlynjkirkwood.com
Winter Destination: Pigeon Forge, TN
A winter getaway, never a bad idea. Plan ahead with a look at Pigeon Forge. See what you can explore this year.
Leon Downey | Executive Director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism | mypigeonforge.com
Plant-Based Game Day Dishes
Veganuary is a GO. For the rest of January, can you take the challenge of a vegan only diet? See some recipes that will make you savor every day.
Eddie Jackson | Former NFL Player & Celebrity Chef | foodnetwork.com
Determined to D.R.E.A.M.
Dare to dream! Inspiration from Dr. King Jr to overcome obstacles.
Telisa Franklin | President & CEO of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
