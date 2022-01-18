Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Monday, 17 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Bluff City Life Logo on Action News 5
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 18, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

The Making of Martin Luther King Jr Day

Dr. Kathlyn J. Kirkwood | Literary Activist & Author of “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round: My story of the making of Martin Luther King Day” | kathlynjkirkwood.com

Winter Destination: Pigeon Forge, TN

A winter getaway, never a bad idea. Plan ahead with a look at Pigeon Forge. See what you can explore this year.

Leon Downey | Executive Director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism | mypigeonforge.com

Plant-Based Game Day Dishes

Veganuary is a GO. For the rest of January, can you take the challenge of a vegan only diet? See some recipes that will make you savor every day.

Eddie Jackson | Former NFL Player & Celebrity Chef | foodnetwork.com

Determined to D.R.E.A.M.

Dare to dream! Inspiration from Dr. King Jr to overcome obstacles.

Telisa Franklin | President & CEO of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

